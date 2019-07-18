Khloe Kardashian may have gone through tough times with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but she could never hate him — after all, he's the father of her "angel" daughter, True.

When the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star stumbled across a fan's Instagram post reading, "I know Khloe hates Tristan but Baby True starting to look just like him," she jumped into the comments to set the record straight.

In an exchange captured by Comments By Celebs, the 35-year-old reality star responded, "Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel?"

She went on to say she forgives the pro basketball player for his past bad behavior.

"People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I'm too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that (money bag emoji) to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful!!" she wrote.

Kardashian and Thompson split for good earlier this year. Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed True in April 2018 amid rumors that Thompson had been unfaithful during the pregnancy. The pair split for good in February 2019.

Earlier this month, Kardashian opened up about her pregnancy weight gain in a clip for season three of her E! reality show “Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian.”

While chatting with her mom, Kris Jenner, Kardashian revealed she'd gained 40 pounds while pregnant with True.

“I was 203 pounds when I delivered, which blows my mind,” she told Jenner. “You think you’re going to have a baby and all of it’s going to come out, and then you leave the hospital and you’re like, ‘What is going on? Why do I still have all of this weight?’”

Once little True arrived, the last thing on Kardashian's mind was getting back into shape.

“My focus is True and just really immersing myself in motherhood,” she shared. “But I completely relate to the daunting thought of, ‘Gosh, now I have to go work out and where do I start?’”

Post-pregnancy challenges aside, it's clear Kardashian is head over heels for baby True.

“She is such a dream. She is awesome," she gushed.