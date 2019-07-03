Khloe Kardashian is opening up about some of the physical challenges of motherhood, and plenty of new moms will undoubtedly relate.

The reality star, 35, talked about her pregnancy weight gain in a clip for season three of her E! reality show, “Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian.”

Chatting with her mom, Kris Jenner, Kardashian revealed that she gained 40 pounds while pregnant with her daughter, True, whom she welcomed last April.

Jenner asked her if it was hard being in “the best shape of your life,” and then getting pregnant, and Kardashian said it was definitely an adjustment.

“I was 203 pounds when I delivered, which blows my mind,” she told Jenner. “You think you’re going to have a baby and all of it’s going to come out, and then you leave the hospital and you’re like, ‘What is going on? Why do I still have all of this weight?’”

Now, Kardashian admits she is daunted by the thought of working out and getting back in shape.

“My focus is True and just really immersing myself in motherhood,” she said. “But I completely relate to the daunting thought of, ‘Gosh, now I have to go work out and where do I start?’”

Jenner, who’s a mom of six, also opened up about her weight struggles after giving birth to her first child, Kourtney Kardashian.

“We didn’t really have things like Spanx and stretchy clothes,” she said. “We wore maternity clothes and afterwards I thought, ‘I’m getting rid of these big baggy dresses — I’m going to slip on my jeans.’ After one month of eating good and exercising, I put on my jeans thinking, ‘I am a rock star’ ... And they wouldn’t go over my knees. So it was back to the drawing board. I did not know what to do. I was so disappointed.”

While she’s dealing with some post-pregnancy challenges, Kardashian clearly couldn’t be more in love with baby True.

“She is such a dream, she is awesome,” she said.