Some of Khloé Kardashian’s fans think it’s time for the reality star to pump the brakes on buying toys for her daughter, True.

Kardashian shared a video of her 14-month-old in a miniature Bentley GT convertible.

“I have so much fun with her,” Kardashian, 35, captioned the clip, in which True is seen sporting sparkly pink Adidas sneakers that perfectly match her vehicle. The car — prices start at $1999 — was a Christmas gift and boasts wireless Bluetooth speakers.

“Great, another Kardashian in a Bentley,” wrote one person in the comments. “You guys are so oblivious to how your excessive spending looks to the outside world. I really loved your family’s story and now just can’t bear to watch as you spend all this money on worthless materialism. It’s so sad.”

Kardashian, who frequently claps back at trolls, was quick to point out that True wasn’t driving a real Bentley. “It’s a toy… no reason to get sad over a baby in a toy car,” the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star replied. “Either way I’m sorry you feel that way but I hope you have a great weekend! Focus on things that make you happy! Smile.”

The exchange didn’t end there.

True Thompson. @khloekardashian/Instagram

The initial commenter showed appreciation for a reply from Kardashian and wrote, "Just figured it's something to be thinking about. You have so much influence and know you've had a positive impact on so many.

Always ways we can improve as people, though — myself 100% included."

Kardashian replied that she doesn’t have to explain her parenting choices to anyone.

“I appreciate this message more than your first... I’m not here to prove what I do or don’t do. But what I can say is that I’m able to look myself in the mirror and sleep well at night,” she wrote.

“I’m able to do that because I know I’m a good person and life is all about balance. Yes, I do choose to spoil my daughter. I want to spoil her with love and as well with material items. She will also be raised with values, responsibilities, chores, respect, self love …

We all work hard and we are able to spend our money in the way that we choose. I hope that’s what comes across to ‘the outside world,’ To lead with love above anything else.”

Kardashian's response was met with applause from fans. One person wrote, “If I had the money I’d go all out. But I’d also teach them that responsibility and hard work will always be rewarded. Way to go Mommy!”