Feb. 13, 2019, 6:49 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Just call her a blond bombshell!

Khloe Kardashian on Tuesday debuted a new look on Instagram, revealing in a photo her platinum locks and a long bob that brushes her shoulders. The reality TV star wrote in a caption that she chopped off about 8 inches.

She gave a shoutout to stylist Tracey Cunningham for “coloring my hair at 6am in the rain” and also thanked stylist Jen Atkin for the dramatic cut. (Atkin is also the hair wizard behind Kardashian's half sister Kendall Jenner’s gorgeous, new bangs.)

Kardashian, 34, also shared another photo of her new look, posing with her adorable niece, Penelope.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has been living life as a blonde for a while now, though not quite this shade of platinum. As recently as January, she was sporting long, light waves.

She showed off long, platinum waves earlier this year. Getty Images

In May of 2017, she rocked an ombre look — dark roots that lightened to blond tones at the ends.

Kardashian has tried out slightly darker shades of blond in the past. Getty Images

She also tried out shorter styles, like this layered bob from October 2017.

She sported a blond lob back in 2017.

Years ago, Kardashian favored brunette shades. She sported light brown waves with honey-colored highlights back in 2013.

The reality star sported dark hair with warm highlights in 2013. Getty Images

Flash back to 2007, the year “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” debuted, and she was rocking deep brown hair, twinning with her sister Kim Kardashian West.

Back in 2007, she rocked dark waves like her sister, Kim. WireImage

Kardashian is the latest member of her famous family to test out the platinum 'do. Her mom, Kris Jenner, tried out a white-hot pixie cut in 2018.

Kim Kardashian West and her half sister, Kylie Jenner, have also dabbled in icy shades.

Blond clearly runs in the family!