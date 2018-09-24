Kelly Clarkson thanked Carrie Underwood for opening up about miscarriages

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Kelly Clarkson is praising her friend Carrie Underwood for being so open about her emotional pregnancy journey.

Clarkson revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she reached out to her fellow "American Idol" winner to tell her how important it was for her to publicly talk about the three miscarriages she suffered before her current pregnancy with her second child.

"I'm so happy for her," the "Voice" coach, told ET at this weekend's 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. "I didn’t know a lot of the situations that were going on behind the scenes, and I have a lot of friends that have gone through (miscarriage) several times as well."

Kelly Clarkson sent an email to Underwood thanking her for talking publicly about her miscarriages. Getty Images

The "Stronger" singer revealed she sent Underwood, 35, an email telling her how much she helped other women when she shared her painful story.

"'It’s so important that you talk about it'," Clarkson recalled writing Underwood. "'I know you don’t have to because it’s a hard thing to do, but it makes women that feel inferior, or feel like something’s wrong with them, it makes them feel comfortable, and (know) that (other) people go through it.'"

Earlier this month, during an emotional interview on "CBS Sunday Morning," Underwood revealed she'd suffered three miscarriages in less than two years.

The country music star, who has a 3-year-old son named Isaiah with husband Mike Fisher, 38, recalled how afraid she was to let herself be angry — knowing how blessed she and and Fisher already were.

But one night, when she thought she might be suffering a fourth miscarriage, she allowed herself to get mad. "And for the first time, I feel like I actually told God how I felt,” she said. “That was like a Saturday — and the Monday I went to the doctor to, like, confirm, another miscarriage. And they told me everything was great."

In August, Underwood shared her happy pregnancy news via a sweet two-part Instagram video that began as an announcement for her Cry Pretty Tour 360, but then switched gears into more personal terrain.

“You might be wondering or asking, 'Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?'" the singer asked fans in her video. The camera then pulled back to reveal four balloons behind her spelling out B-A-B-Y.

"Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond," she gleefully shared, calling it a "dream come true."