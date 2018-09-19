Will Carrie Underwood have a boy or a girl? Ellen DeGeneres thinks she knows

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Ellen DeGeneres is making predictions again.

The talk show host had a little fun with Carrie Underwood on Wednesday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," attempting to get the pregnant country singer to reveal the sex of her unborn child.

Underwood, 35, said she and husband Mike Fisher already know the gender of their second child, but that they'd rather keep it to themselves for now.

“I feel like everybody just knows everything about everybody, so we just like to have a little secret for a little while,” she said.

"You can tell us in a few minutes," DeGeneres joked. "I can probably tell you what it is. You have a little boy, right? How are you carrying versus when you carried him? Are you higher or lower?"

"It's a different ball game. I feel like I didn't look pregnant, and then I woke up and looked like this," Underwood said, before adding, "I feel like you're trying to get me to talk about it so I'll say 'he' or 'she.'"

DeGeneres then made a bold prediction: "It's a girl. It is." Underwood demurred, responding, "OK. OK."

DeGeneres didn't back down during their conversation, saying, "I'm pretty good at guessing, like I said. I do think it's a girl, though. I can see it in your eyes. It's a girl."

DeGeneres thinks Underwood is expecting a girl ... but the singer's lips are sealed. Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.

DeGeneres has a bit of a history with correctly guessing the sex of some of Hollywood’s most famous newborns.

She was spot-on in guessing the sex of Natalie Portman’s second child when the Oscar-winning actress appeared on the show while pregnant back in 2016. DeGeneres was so confident Portman would be having a girl, she bet $1,000 on it. Portman welcomed daughter Amalia a couple of months later.

Portman made good on her bet with DeGeneres when she came back to the show earlier this year.

"I said it was a girl," DeGeneres said. "And you were correct," replied Portman, who donated the money to the Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund.