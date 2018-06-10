Watch Carrie Underwood's husband try to sing 'Cry Pretty' in funny video

share tweet pin email

Mike Fisher can’t sing pretty — at least that’s the case in the latest video Carrie Underwood posted on Instagram.

The hockey player was caught on camera singing in the car along to his wife’s song, “Cry Pretty,” and let’s just say he doesn’t quite have Underwood’s vocal range.

“You’re gonna start your new career as a country singer, babe?” Underwood jokingly, filming her husband.

“Heard that many times,” Fisher said, before returning to his version of carpool karaoke.

His vocals were so interesting (out of tune) that the whole family started laughing in the car. You can hear the couple's three-year-old son, Isaiah, cracking up in the backseat (quite the opposite reaction to his mom’s performances.)

Mike Coppola / Getty Images Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood are definitely a couple who has fun together.

This is one of many time's the family has shared a good laugh.

Recently Underwood posted a video of Isaiah attempting to shave his dad’s beard. And another video featured the sound of her son having a giggle fit during a tickle sesh. “Sometimes the most beautiful music isn't music," she captioned it, referring to the sound of the laugh.

Sing-alongs in the car are nothing new for this family either. Last year, Underwood posted a sweet video of her and her son doing a duet of “Jesus Loves Me.” Perhaps we’ll be hearing Isaiah sing professionally one day.

Yes, Jesus loves us... A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:46am PST

As for Fisher, with all due respect, maybe he should stick to hockey!