Bubbiehood continues to look lovely on Kathie Lee Gifford.

On July 14, the 69-year-old former TODAY co-host shared a sweet Instagram post featuring a photo of her cradling her newest grandchild in her arms.

"So blessed to spend the afternoon with my precious little Finn," she wrote in the caption.

Gifford’s post comes weeks after Cassidy welcomed her first child — Finn Thomas Wierda — on June 24.

"We loved having our Bubbie over," Gifford’s daughter Cassidy Gifford replied.

"Baby lullaby songs are being written," another user responded potentially alluding to Gifford, who is also a singer and songwriter.

Since Finn's birth, Gifford and her family have taken to Instagram to share updates about the newborn.

Gifford shared her first photo with Finn in a July 2 Instagram post in which she described herself as "blessed."

"What a joy to spend sweet time with baby FINN. I am the most blessed of women. It seems!" she captioned the post. "Happy Fourth of July everybody."

TODAY's Al Roker chimed into the comments writing, "God bless little Finn."

Roker hasn't been the only member of the TODAY family to congratulate the Giffords on their new arrival. On July 12, Cassidy shared a photo to her Instagram story of a flower arrangement gifted to her by Hoda Kotb.

"Thank you so much for the most beautiful surprise," Cassidy wrote over the photo in her story.

Gifford became a grandmother for the first time in June 2022 when her son, Cody Gifford and his wife, Erika Brown, welcomed a boy. At the time, Gifford appeared on TODAY and told Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she wanted to be known as “Bubbie” to her grandchildren.

“It means ‘dearest one,’ like ‘cherished one,’” she added in reference to the term, which is Yiddish for grandmother.