Kathie Lee Gifford's son is married! See the bride's elegant wedding dress

Kathie Lee Gifford and her family had a very special Labor Day weekend. On Monday, the former co-host of TODAY's fourth hour announced that her only son got married!

Kathie Lee posted a picture of Cody Gifford, 30, and his bride Erika Brown, 29, walking down a shrub-lined pathway.

"God gave us a glorious day to celebrate this glorious couple. So grateful," she wrote in the photo's caption.

This site is protected by recaptcha

The new Mrs. Gifford posted her own wedding announcement on Monday.

"Happily ever after," she wrote, then cited Matthew 19:6, which reads, "So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate."

Cody got engaged to Brown, who is a dancer and actress from Las Vegas, in May 2019. Cody is the founder of the Gifford Media Group and produces short films. He most recently co-wrote "Slave Stealers" for an upcoming TV series.

Meanwhile, Cody's younger sister, Cassidy, 27, tied the knot in June, marrying Ben Wierda. (Frank Gifford, father to both Cody and Cassidy, died in 2015.)

"I am beyond the moon and stars," Kathie Lee wrote in an Instagram post at the time of her daughter's engagement.

Congratulations to all of the newlyweds!