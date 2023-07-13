See the ‘beautiful surprise’ Hoda Kotb sent new mom Cassidy Gifford

New mom Cassidy Gifford is expressing her gratitude for the "beautiful" present she received from a member of the TODAY family.

On July 12, Cassidy, Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter, shared a photo to her Instagram story of a bouquet of pink and white flowers and penned to a sweet note to the benefactor — Hoda Kotb.

Cassidy shared a photo of the flower arrangement to her Instagram story. Cassidy Gifford / Instagran

"Thank you so much for the most beautiful surprise @hodakotb!" Cassidy wrote in her post.

"Love you," she added, with a red heart emoji.

Hoda's sweet gift to her former co-host's daughter comes just a few weeks after Cassidy welcomed her first child, baby Finn, with husband Ben Wierda.

Finn was born June 24, and Cassidy shared the news of his birth on social media a week later, writing on Instagram that he is already her "whole entire world."

"We are so madly in love with you, buddy," she captioned a photo of a hand holding Finn's foot. "Thank you, Lord for this most precious gift."

Kathie Lee shared her first photo of her and Finn on July 2, marking her as an official grandmother of two. In the sweet snap, she cradles Finn in her arms as she looks at him in wonder.

"What a joy to spend sweet time with baby FINN. I am the most blessed of women. It seems! Happy Fourth of July everybody," she wrote in the caption.

Hoda wasn't the only member of Kathie Lee's former TODAY family to send their congratulations.

Al Roker commented on Kathie Lee's post, writing "God bless little Finn," before expressing excitement at his own grandparent status.

"Right behind you, KLG. Ours is due tomorrow," Al added.

Al's estimation proved accurate. His daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, welcomed her first child, Sky Clara, July 3 — the day after Kathie Lee shared her pic.

Sky is already Al's "little princess," and photos of the newborn have taken over the proud new grandfather's social media.

“Welcome to the world, Sky Clara Laga. In love all over again," Al captioned a photo of his granddaughter. "Thank you, Courtney and Wes for such a perfect blessing. You baby is beautiful. Already planning the ways to spoil her and then hand her back.”

Courtney announced her pregnancy in March, while Cassidy shared the news at Christmastime, posting a photo of two stockings with a smaller one in between them.

Finn is Kathie Lee's second grandchild, in addition to 1-year-old Frankie, Cody and Erika Gifford's son.

But more newborn love is one the way for the former TODAY co-host. On June 2, Kathie Lee's daughter-in-law Erika announced she is pregnant with her second child.