Kathie Lee Gifford posts 1st photo with new grandchild Finn

Kathie Lee Gifford is one proud grandma, or “Bubbie,” as she likes to be called.

The former TODAY co-host, 69, spent the weekend bonding with her new grandchild, Finn.

She uploaded an adorable photo to Instagram on July 2 of her cradling the newborn.

“What a joy to spend sweet time with baby FINN,” she gushed in the caption.

Kathie Lee added, “I am the most blessed of women. It seems! Happy Fourth of July everybody.”

TODAY's Al Roker commented, “God bless little Finn.” In a second reply, he teased the birth of his first grandchild. Al's daughter Courtney announced her pregnancy back in March.

“Right behind you, KLG. Ours is due tomorrow,” Al wrote.

Kathie Lee responded, “How wonderful Al! Bless the whole family!!”

Kathie Lee's daughter, Cassidy, and son-in-law, Ben Wierda, welcomed baby Finn on June 24.

Cassidy announced the arrival of their baby — the couple’s first child together — in a sweet Instagram post on June 30.

The new mom shared a picture of Finn pressing his foot against her hand. “Our whole entire world. Finn Thomas Wierda 6.24.2023,” she captioned the snap.

She continued, “We are so madly in love with you, buddy. Thank you, Lord for this most precious gift.”

Kathie Lee celebrated her daughter in the comments section, writing, “Cassidy, you and Ben are a wonder.”

She complimented the first-time parents and the love they have for each other. She also said their love is reflected in how much they care for Finn.

Kathie Lee told her daughter and son-in-law that Finn represents “the best of both of you!”

“Praise our loving LORD Who is the God of family! I am beyond rejoicing with you, and for you!” she concluded.

Kathie Lee’s daughter-in-law, Erika, who is currently expecting her second child, left a supportive message, as well.

“Little buddy. Love our precious nephew so much,” she said.

Erika and Kathie Lee’s son, Cody, are already parents to 1-year-old Frankie.

After celebrating her son's first birthday in May, Erika revealed on Instagram she is pregnant again.

“Baby Gifford #2 coming this winter,” she captioned a video of the family of three at the doctor’s office for a prenatal care appointment.

Kathie Lee frequently posts about how much she enjoys spending time with Frankie and her life as a Bubbie, the Yiddish term that she told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager she prefers to be called instead of grandmother.

Bubbie or “Bubbalah” means “dearest one” or “cherished one,” she explained at the time.

Last month, Kathie Lee shared a video of her chasing Frankie around a driveway. In the clip, the infant cruised in his toy car as his dad pushed him.

“So joyful to be home with my loved ones. From my oldest to my youngest to the two brand new ones on the way," she said referring to Finn and the third grandchild she's awaiting.