Joanna Gaines reveals Chip's sweet tradition following the birth of each kid

Former "Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines welcomed baby No. 5 to their family two weeks ago, and while a new photo of little Crew reveals he's growing fast, some things haven't changed at all.

For instance, Chip is still wearing one item he put on the same day their bundle of joy was born.

On Thursday, Joanna shared an adorable shot of a partially-swaddled Crew lying down on dad's lap, as Chip reaches out to the babe with one hand — and shows off one sweet memento.

"Chip started a tradition with Drake where he wore the hospital bracelet until it fell off... looks like the tradition lives on," Joanna wrote in the caption.

Drake is the oldest member of their brood at 13, so this sweet habit has been around for a long time and carried on through with the births of Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 8, too.

As for Chip's current bracelet, from the looks of it, it's not going anywhere any time soon. In fact, one commenter on Instagram shared that her husband started the same tradition with the birth of their first child, and that hospital keepsake stayed on his wrist "for at least 5 months!"

Good thing this sentimental gesture never goes out of style.