Joanna Gaines shares precious photo of baby Crew in his beautiful nursery

Only one week old and the Gaines' newest bundle of joy already knows how to make himself cozy at home!

HGTV star and home designer Joanna Gaines, who just welcomed baby son Crew, her fifth child with husband Chip, has bestowed her followers with another glimpse of the adorable newborn. The precious photo shows Crew swaddled up tight, taking a peaceful snooze in his immaculately decorated nursery.

"It's been a little over a week and he's settling in just fine," Joanna wrote in a caption. That he is!

This sweet picture is the latest in a small handful of snapshots that the former "Fixer Upper" stars have rolled out since little Crew's arrival. The day after he was born, Joanna shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from the day of Crew's birth. One shows the baby swaddled up next to her hospital bed, while another captures the whole Gaines clan gathered around Mom after her delivery.

Joanna wrote in a caption that the little guy made an "unexpected entrance" two and a half weeks early.

Days later, Mama Gaines posted another photo showing Crew snuggled up tightly against her chest, captioning the snap, "Cuddle bug."

The Gaineses — who announced in January they were expecting — are also parents to four other children: Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 8. Crew makes five, which of course could be a handful for some parents — but Chip and Joanna have it covered.

As Joanna told TODAY back in April, "I'm going to have a lot of little helpers."