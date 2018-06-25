share tweet pin email

The newest member of the Gaines family is here — a baby brother who joins siblings Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 8.

Chip Gaines announced his son's birth on June 23 with a tweet saying "the Gaines crew is now one stronger." That message may have been a bit of foreshadowing: The baby's name, we now know, is Crew.

According to Nameberry, the name is growing in popularity. Crew broke into the U.S. top 1000 in 2010 and today stands at number 712, with 339 baby boys given the name last year.

"With more celebrity visibility, the name Crew is primed to climb even higher," said Nameberry's Pamela Redmond Satran. "That’s a remarkable achievement for a name that was just born in 1995, when it was given to a mere six baby boys and made its very first appearance on the social security extended list."

Redmond Satran says Crew grew quietly between 1995 and 2005. In 2005, "The Young and the Restless" actor Joshua Morrow chose it for his son, giving the name a boost.

"It’s Crew’s new popularity as a slang term for a group of friends that has inspired its widespread appeal as a baby name," Redmond Satran told TODAY Parents. "Crew can also be grouped with the military-style word names that have been gaining popularity over the past decade for baby boys, including Major and Cannon, and relates to the sea along with beach-themed names like Sailor and Ocean."

It's mostly given to baby boys, Nameberry found, and varies in spelling; Cru and Crue — both pronounced exactly like Crew — were each used for more than 50 boys last year.

"That means you may hear the name called out in the playground even more than you might expect," said Redmond Satran.