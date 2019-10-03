Jenna Bush Hager's baby boy is already 2 months old!

On Thursday, she shared four new photos of her son, Henry Harold "Hal" Hager, with whom she has been enjoying spending plenty of quality time while on maternity leave.

Jenna Bush Hager gave birth to her third child and first son, Henry Harold "Hal" Hager, in August. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"Two months (and a day!!) with the sweetest Hal-pal in the whole world," Jenna captioned the photos in an Instagram post.

Hal was born Aug. 2, joining older sisters Mila, 6, and Poppy, 4. He was named after his father, Henry Hager, and inherited his middle name from Jenna's grandfather Harold Welch, the father of former first lady Laura Bush.

A tender moment between mother and son. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"We weren't exactly sure about the name," Jenna said when she called in to TODAY to chat about Hal a few days after he was born. "Then his big sisters called him 'Hal-pal,' and we thought, 'This is just perfect.'"

Jenna's son has already earned a nickname from his older sisters, Mila and Poppy, who call their brother "Hal-pal." Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Jenna called Hal a "beautiful, funny little man," and clearly his big sisters can't get enough of his cuteness, either.

When they met their brother at the hospital for the first time, Poppy asked, "When are we taking him home?"

Hal stretching his arms out for the camera. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Hal and Hoda Kotb's daughter Haley Joy are also already the best of friends. A few days after he was born, Hoda brought her oldest child to meet baby Hal.

Haley Joy, who became a big sister to Hope Catherine in April, knew exactly what to do, as she smiled and cradled the newborn.

Little Hal is already surrounded by so much love!