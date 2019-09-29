It was a sentimental day for the Hager-Bush family.

Jenna Bush Hager took her 6-year-old daughter, Mila, to her first baseball game in Arlington to root for the Texas Rangers at their last game at Globe Life Park.

The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host shared a carousel of sweet family images, including some shots of former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush enjoying the day with their daughter and granddaughter.

“Sweetest first baseball game for Mila—last game in the stadium that for the last 26 years brought us so many memories,” Jenna started the caption of her Instagram post. “I was Mila’s age when my dad first started working for the Rangers, taught me to keep score and under these Texas stars we met some dear friends.”

The Texas Rangers have called Globe Life Park their home for the past two and a half decades. They played their last three games there against the New York Yankees, winning today's finale.

A new covered and air-conditioned stadium is still under construction across the street from the old ballpark, but will be ready for opening day next spring.

At least Jenna has lots of family photos to remember the special day by for years to come.