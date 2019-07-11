That Mila sure is sneaky!
Jenna Bush Hager brought her 6-year-old daughter to work on Thursday and she surprised everyone with an impromptu visit to the TODAY with Hoda and Jenna set.
On Thursday morning, Jenna posted a picture of her and Mila on Instagram, explaining that Mila would accompany her to the show.
“Mila: (530am) snuggled into bed, 'Mama can I come to work with you today?' Me: Why not baby girl,” she wrote.
Jenna proved to be a mother of her word and Mila popped up in the background while her mom and guest co-host Willie Geist discussed Forbes' list of highest paid entertainers.
“There’s a friend over your shoulder,” Willie said.
“My daughter came to work with me today,” Jenna said as Mila approached her.
After they finished, Mila was only too pleased to accept a peanut butter pretzel from Willie as she hovered over them at their desk.
“I brought my child to work. It always goes rogue, doesn’t it?” Jenna asked. “She was over, relaxing, and then all of a sudden, like a little ghost sneaking up behind me, right? Just like you did at 5:30 a.m.”
She then sat on her mother’s lap while she and Willie did a video interview with a young man who put up a billboard looking for a date.
Jenna Bush Hager's adorable kids steal the showFeb. 19, 201808:47
It’s not the first time Mila has stopped by the show, either. She appeared, along with little sister Poppy, in February of last year.
It was a hilarious experience, as the kids kept saying, "Mommy has a cat!" That was something of a head scratcher for Jenna, though.
"I don't even have a cat anymore,'' she said.
Mila also swung by TODAY’s Studio 1A in February 2017 and behaved pretty darn well, which was no surprise to Jenna, for one simple reason.
“She’s had a lot of lollipops,” she said.