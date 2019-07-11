Sign up for our newsletter

That Mila sure is sneaky!

Jenna Bush Hager brought her 6-year-old daughter to work on Thursday and she surprised everyone with an impromptu visit to the TODAY with Hoda and Jenna set.

On Thursday morning, Jenna posted a picture of her and Mila on Instagram, explaining that Mila would accompany her to the show.

“Mila: (530am) snuggled into bed, 'Mama can I come to work with you today?' Me: Why not baby girl,” she wrote.

Jenna proved to be a mother of her word and Mila popped up in the background while her mom and guest co-host Willie Geist discussed Forbes' list of highest paid entertainers.

Mila was just hanging around while her mom was hard at work. Nathan Congleton/TODAY

“There’s a friend over your shoulder,” Willie said.

“My daughter came to work with me today,” Jenna said as Mila approached her.

After they finished, Mila was only too pleased to accept a peanut butter pretzel from Willie as she hovered over them at their desk.

This unexpected yet adorable visitor likes peanut butter pretzels ♥️ pic.twitter.com/L0FwchOm4u — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) July 11, 2019

Mila helped her mom and Willie hold down the fort during Thursday's show. Nathan Congleton/TODAY

“I brought my child to work. It always goes rogue, doesn’t it?” Jenna asked. “She was over, relaxing, and then all of a sudden, like a little ghost sneaking up behind me, right? Just like you did at 5:30 a.m.”

She then sat on her mother’s lap while she and Willie did a video interview with a young man who put up a billboard looking for a date.

It’s not the first time Mila has stopped by the show, either. She appeared, along with little sister Poppy, in February of last year.

It was a hilarious experience, as the kids kept saying, "Mommy has a cat!" That was something of a head scratcher for Jenna, though.

"I don't even have a cat anymore,'' she said.

Mila and Jenna share a moment. Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Mila also swung by TODAY’s Studio 1A in February 2017 and behaved pretty darn well, which was no surprise to Jenna, for one simple reason.

“She’s had a lot of lollipops,” she said.