Not long after Jenna Bush Hager welcomed a new child, she shipped out two!

The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host and new mom of baby boy Hal posted a pair of back-to-school photos on Instagram today, featuring daughters Mila and Poppy.

“Back to school!!! 1st grade and JK here come the Hager sissys!” she wrote.

In one photo, Mila, 6, is holding a flag that says “1st grade,” while Poppy, 4, has her own flag that reads, “First day of junior kindergarten.”

In the second photo, the girls, are joined by Jenna and their dad, Henry.

Jenna is not the only TODAY personality to send a little one off to school today either. Savannah Guthrie also shared photos of her daughter Vale heading off to kindergarten.

"And just like that, we have a kindergartner!" she wrote.

Jenna is on maternity leave following the birth of Hal. Last month, Hoda, who returned from her maternity leave earlier this week, revealed the advice she had for her co-host while she was out.

“So, that’s what I was kind of telling her, I said, ‘Just enjoy it. And know that this is like a moment in time and you get to live it, so don’t spend it looking around worrying about what’s ahead,'" she said.