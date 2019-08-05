Hello, baby brother!

Jenna Bush Hager recently welcomed her third child, a boy named Henry Harold "Hal" Hager, and the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host shared a video of the sweet moment her two young daughters bonded with him for the first time.

The adorable clip shows Mila, 6, and Poppy, 3, spending their first moments with little Hal. The girls, propped up next to Mom and Dad, were so sweet and gentle with their newborn brother.

“Hi, little baby,” Poppy greeted him.

What a sweet moment! @hodaandjenna/Instagram

When Jenna asked the girls if they love their new brother, the two showered him with hugs and kisses, so it’s safe to say the answer is yes!

Poppy even asked, “When are we taking him home?”

The Hager family of five posed for a photo with Jenna's parents, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush. Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna and her husband, Henry Hager, welcomed their son on Aug. 2. The child's first name comes from his father and middle name from Jenna’s maternal grandfather, Harold Welch.

Calling in to TODAY Monday to share the happy news, Jenna said they weren’t “exactly sure about the name” at first, but then “his big sisters called him ‘Hal pal’ and we thought, ‘This is just perfect.’”

She added that her daughters are "just crazy about him."

"The girls are so thrilled that they have a little baby brother all of their own," Jenna said.

Poppy and Mila undoubtedly will be sharing many more sweet moments with their new brother!