Savannah Guthrie thinks Jenna Bush Hager's baby son, Hal, looks just like Jenna.

Or maybe he is starting to look like his dad, Henry Hager. Depends on the day!

Savannah Guthrie says Jenna Bush Hager's baby son, Hal, has gone from looking like her to now resembling his dad, Henry Hager. Jenna Bush Hager

"I think he looks like Jenna but then the last few days he started looking a little bit like (Henry)," Savannah told People at last week's George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Gala in New York City.

Jenna was also in attendance at the awards gala for the nonprofit organization launched by her late grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush.

It marked Jenna's first big night out since giving birth to Hal, whose full name is Henry Harold Hager.

"It’s wild, but wonderful!" she told People. "We have the cutest little boyfriend in the world."

While Savannah has had fun visiting with Jenna and Hal during Jenna's maternity leave, she also can't wait to have her friend back on TODAY.

"She is just so chill,'' Savannah said. "I can’t believe she is a mother of three and handles it all so well.

"She is doing great. But we cannot wait until she comes back to the show. I know Hoda (Kotb) misses her a lot!"

Jenna has been on maternity leave since Aug. 3 after giving birth to her first son, who made their family a party of five along with daughters Mila, 6, and Poppy, 4.