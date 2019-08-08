We've been eagerly waiting for Hoda Kotb to visit Jenna Bush Hager after the birth of Jenna's son, Henry Harold "Hal" Hager. Luckily for us, Hoda took to social media Thursday to share some pics of the sweet moment, and we're loving what we see!

Hoda brought along her 2-year old daughter, Haley Joy, for the visit with her TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host. Haley and Hal look like they're ready to host their own hour of TODAY!

In one of the pics, Hoda and Jenna pose for a selfie with Haley and Hal, who was born last Friday.

Fans showed their support in the comments section.

"Haley will be like another big sister to Hal ... adorable pic," wrote one.

Hoda has been on maternity leave since adopting baby Hope Catherine in April.

"I feel like I've lived 54 years and I've loved every minute of it, but if there's a window or a moment in my life that has mattered more than anything, it's right now,'' Hoda said on TODAY last week.

"I know it's sort of weird that I'm taking this much time, but I just feel like sometimes in life you don't know how much of your kids' lives you're gonna be able to see. But I would say to myself, 'I'm not gonna miss right now.'"

Hoda isn't the only member of the TODAY family to pay a visit to Jenna and baby Hal. Savannah Guthrie stopped by when Jenna was still in the hospital. Sharing a pic of the reunion, Jenna wrote, "Hal loves @savannahguthrie, of course. Friendship is hereditary."

On her Instagram page, Savannah shared, "Welcome to the world, dearest Hal Hager! I am here to love you and squeeze you and hold you tight forever!! So happy for you, supermama, @jennabhager and Henry, Mila and Poppy!! Hager, party of 5!!!"

Mila, 6, and Poppy, 3, are certainly happy to be big sisters to Hal. Jenna on Monday shared an adorable video of her girls bonding with Hal, alongside their mom and their dad, Henry Hager.