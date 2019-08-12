...And baby makes five!

TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager celebrated the arrival of her first son, a bundle of joy named Henry Harold "Hal" Hager, just one week ago, and the little guy has already joined the rest of the family for a fun day out — and for one adorable group photo.

Jenna posted the pic to Instagram Monday morning, and it features big smiles from everyone, except baby Hal.

While mom and dad, Henry Hager, beam alongside their grinning girls, Mila, 6, and Poppy, 3, the newest addition appears to be catching a few z's from the comfort of his stroller.

"We left the house!!!!" mom wrote in the caption. "Life is wilder and we are perpetually late and walk slower."

But don't misunderstand her: She's not complaining. In fact, she added that "life with Hal is so, so sweet."

That's something the rest of his family and his new friends already know.

Hal was surrounded by relatives while he was still at the hospital last week — including his famous grandparents, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush.

Grandpa, or Jefe, as the kids call him, said that they "look forward to many years of loving the boy known as Hal."

And they're not alone.

Hoda Kotb, who, like her fourth hour co-host, is currently on maternity leave, recently got the chance to meet the tiniest member of the TODAY family, too, and it was love at first sight for her and daughter Haley Joy.

We can't wait to see where — and with whom — Hal makes his next appearance!