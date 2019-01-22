Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 22, 2019, 10:17 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Hilary Duff is sharing some "real talk" about how exhausting motherhood can be.

The former "Lizzie McGuire" star, 31, took to Instagram after dropping off her son Luca, 6, at school Tuesday morning to let every mom who follows her know that she's a "super goddess."

"OK a few thoughts ... real talk this is the first day I had two kids on my own on a school morning. Breastfeeding and making breakfast, getting 2 kids and myself dressed and packed and out the door while tripping over 4 dogs and feeding the damn fish was not easy. But I did it. And I’m proud of myself!" the mom-of-two wrote next to a photo of herself sitting in her car.

The "Younger" star, who welcomed daughter Banks, with boyfriend Matthew Koma, on Oct. 24, went on to praise moms everywhere for their dedication to their families.

"I'm proud of every mom out there who MAKES IT FREAKIN HAPPEN. All day! Everyday! You are the s---! Bad ass, super goddess, world taker oner and you deserved to be praised," she gushed.

Duff included a hilarious P.S. about getting five precious minutes to herself "to do some make-up" only to turn around and discover her son "had used my lipstick as warrior paint on his face."

Duff has never been shy about sharing the ups and downs of parenting — and even manages to find humor in motherhood's messiest moments.

In December, she shared a photo of her very cranky newborn baby girl, writing, "The most common face these days."

Days later, she shared a pic of her little ones sitting on Santa's lap — and Banks clearly would have preferred to be anywhere but the North Pole.

"Merry Christmas lol," Duff captioned it.

Earlier this month, Duff made fans laugh when she re-created a glamour shot of actress Rachel McAdams using two breast pumps months after welcoming her son.

In her pic, which was actually for a fashion photoshoot, McAdams wears Versace and a diamond necklace.

In Duff's version, she wears a shower cap, a baggy coat and has a heating pad around her neck!

"Am I doing this right?" she captioned it.

Oh, Hilary, you're doing everything right!