/ Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

From the looks of her Instagram, actress and singer Hilary Duff is loving life as new mom to a baby girl! The "Younger" star shared an adorable pic of herself holding her daughter, Banks, who was born less than two weeks ago on October 24.

"Night night world," Duff captioned the photo, adding a peace-sign emoji and some stars. In the warmly-lit pic, mom and baby both have their eyes closed, looking super peaceful and dreamy.

Duff, 31, and her singer-songwriter partner Matthew Koma, also 31, have been loving on their newborn little girl. The pair confirmed their relationship in 2017.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma recently welcomed baby Banks Violet Bair. FilmMagic

Koma recently posted a sweetie selfie of Banks asleep on his chest.

"Leaving here never. See ya in 2025," Koma captioned the pic of Banks dozing on his bare chest.

Duff is no stranger to motherhood; she has a 6-year-old son, Luca, with ex-husband, NHL player Mike Comrie. But having a baby girl has been a big deal for the multi-talented Duff who has always wanted a daughter. She's been purchasing clothing for her baby before she was even pregnant!

The "Lizzie McGuire" alum has shared her pregnancy journey with fans, posting many photos of herself, including baby bump pics, and has been upfront about how hard pregnancy can be, especially dealing with the changes to her body.

"The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big," wrote the "Come Clean" singer. "Man... pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless... this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special."

Now that Banks is actually here, we're all looking forward to more special mother-daughter moments between these two, as well as memories the whole family makes together.