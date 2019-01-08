Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Constant crying, wailing, fussiness and tension — when an infant suffers from colic, everyone at home suffers, too.

That's a lesson weary mom Hilary Duff has learned since her 2-month-old daughter, Banks, first came down with the common (and yet mysterious) condition.

But now there's something else she'd like to learn: How to make it stop!

Last week, the "Younger" star turned to her fans and followers on social media for any advice, anecdotes or "magic tricks" they could offer her.

"Calling all parents of colic babies.....this ends right?" she asked. "Can you ever set them down without them screaming OR waking up?"

The 31-year-old included a photo of herself with baby Banks cuddled close to her chest.

There's no known cause for the incessant and often inconsolable cries of colic. According to Mayo Clinic, colic is defined as "crying for three or more hours a day, three or more days a week, for three or more weeks."

"We have read everything the internet has to offer... nothing besides nursing basically every hour or less helps!" Duff continued. "We have done all the obvious things ... please leave magic tricks in comments."

She added a few hashtags to her post, including "#babyforsale" and "#anytakers??"

And it didn't take long for moms-in-the-know to respond with a few helpful hints and a whole lot of sympathy.

From back massages and extended burping sessions to warm socks and car rides, Duff suddenly had enough advice to keep her and Banks plenty busy, whether or not any of it helped with the crying.

But a comment from one colic veteran stated that's not really the goal anyway. The mom shared this advice that her own pediatrician once gave her when she couldn't ease her son's cries: "She said your job is not to stop him from crying but just to be with him and love him while he is crying. This changed my world."

With all the sleepless nights, Duff has dubbed Banks her "little strugglebunny."

While this is the actress' first time battling colic, she isn't a first-time mom. Duff also has a son, 6-year-old Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

She and partner Matthew Koma welcomed Banks on Oct. 25.