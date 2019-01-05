Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Molly Thomson

As most parents can attest, raising a newborn is not so glamorous — and Hilary Duff is using her Instagram to prove just that.

The “Younger” actress took to the platform on Friday with a hilarious (and relatable) attempt to re-create actress Rachel McAdams’ stunning photo shoot for Girls. Girls. Girls. magazine.

In the original photo, McAdams uses two breast pumps while dazzling in dark eye shadow, deep red lipstick, Versace attire and a Bulgari diamond necklace. According to the photographer, Claire Rothstein, the photo was taken about six month after the "Notebook" star gave birth to her son.

In Duff’s re-creation, the 31-year-old also dons a breast pump — along with an open button-down shirt, shower cap, coat and heating pad slung round her shoulders. Instead of matching McAdams' fierce expression, Duff looks a little beat.

“Am I doing this right?” she captioned her shot with a playful tongue-out emoji.

The answer, judging by the comments, is a resounding yes.

Duff and her singer-songwriter partner, Matthew Koma, 31, have had a whirlwind of a time since baby daughter Banks’ birth in October.

"We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life,” Koma wrote on Instagram after Banks’ arrival. “Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family.... Cloud ten."

Duff also has another son, Luca, 6, from her previous marriage to former NHL player Mike Comrie. And while she's been a parent for a few years now, she hasn't shied away from opening up to her fans about all that comes with pregnancy and motherhood.

"The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big,” she wrote on Instagram in July. “Man.. pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless... this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special."

It’s definitely hard, but this mama seems to be doing an amazing job. You got this, Hilary!