/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Oh, baby!

Actress Hilary Duff welcomed her first daughter and first child with her boyfriend, musician/songwriter Matthew Korma on Oct. 25, according to an Instagram the former "Lizzie McGuire" actress posted on Instagram Monday.

"Banks Violet Bair❤️ this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic," the caption reads.

In the photo, she and boyfriend Korma are seen cuddling the little one, who's sleeping and all swaddled up and cozy.

Korma also posted the picture, writing, "We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family.... Cloud ten."

The "Younger" star, 31, also has a son, Luca Cruz, 6, from her previous marriage to hockey player Mike Comrie.

Duff faced some challenges with her second pregnancy, noting on Instagram in July, "The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man... pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless... this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special."

Hilary Duff in New York City in June, 2018. She's now got two kids to run around with! Getty Images

But even while nine months pregnant in September, she was still a fierce mama bear, facing down a particularly persistent paparazzo with her camera and words.

Congratulations to the happy parents, and to little Banks!