'Pregnancy is hard': Hilary Duff gets real about expecting with baby-bump selfie

Last month, Hilary Duff announced that she's pregnant with her second child, and this month she's making another announcement — one that any woman who's been pregnant can relate to.

In short, this whole baby-on-the-way business isn't easy.

On Wednesday night, the "Younger" star bared her baby bump for a selfie, and opened up to her fans and followers about how she's feeling.

"The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big," she wrote. "Man... pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless... this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special."

Duff got real about the physical changes that happen during pregnancy, including the frequent bathroom visits.

"Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on," Duff continued. "Sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment."

Of course, it's the hopes for what's to come that make all the tough times worthwhile.

Duff commiserated with other moms in the post, which was meant to serve as both a rant and a reminder.

"Women are so bad ass," she wrote, adding, "This was just a note to remind myself and remind others how’s strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS!"

But she knows "this" doesn't end with pregnancy. Motherhood, in general, isn't for the faint of heart.

"You’re always worrying," Duff previously told TODAY about raising a child. "Everyone wants their kids’ lives to go perfectly, which is obviously not possible all the time. But it’s so fun. I’m so lucky."

The 30-year-old actress and her singer-songwriter partner, Matthew Koma, are expecting a baby girl. Duff shares a son, 6-year-old Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

We can't wait for Duff to share more of her journey.