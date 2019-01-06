Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: Today.com By Francesca Gariano

Raising a newborn isn’t easy. And actress and mom of two Hilary Duff isn’t shy about sharing the ups and downs of caring for her newest bundle of joy, Banks. Recently, she made headlines by re-creating a photo that went viral from a Rachel McAdams photo shoot.

The photo featured a glamorous McAdams donning two breast pumps six months after giving birth to her son.

Duff’s re-creation, hilariously captioned “Am I doing this right? ?” showed the actress wearing a breast pump as well as a shower cap, coat, open button-down top, and a heating pad to boot.

It’s just the latest of a handful of anecdotes the star has shared about being a mom of two little ones. In addition 2-month-old Banks, whom Duff shares with partner Matthew Koma, Duff is mother to 6-year-old Luca, her child with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Here are five other times in recent weeks that Duff was honest about the trials and tribulations of parenthood:

1. The Christmas photo every parent has experienced

Is it truly a family Christmas photo if one of your kids isn’t crying in the presence of Santa?

2. The messy parts of parenting

Duff was already getting real about pregnancy before Banks was born, sharing the woes of the physical changes from pregnancy: baby bumps, frequent trips to the bathroom, and the struggle of something simple like putting on her own shoes.

Recently, Duff reached out to her Instagram following seeking tips and solace from fellow parents of babies who've had colic. So many parents offered kind words and advice.

3. The sleepless nights of your baby crying

Everyone knows that when the baby isn’t getting any sleep, neither are the parents. Despite the sleepless nights though, Duff often gushes about her "dreamy little squish," saying she's "grateful everyday" for her family.

4. Remembering to take care of yourself every once in a while

It’s hard to find time for yourself when you have a newborn, but Duff emphasized that sometimes you need to remember your "old self," even if that means just putting on a little bit of makeup and snapping a quick selfie! That's something we all need to hear.

5. The incredible joys of raising your baby

Life with a newborn has its high and low moments, but there are always little reminders that everything is all worth it in the end.

And of course, there's the unspeakable joy of seeing your children bonding.

We hope Duff continues to share her relatable parenting moments!