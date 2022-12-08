In their new Netflix docuseries, Prince Harry and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, share unseen moments from their life as a couple — including special moments they have experienced with their kids, Archie and Lilibet.

Baby cooing at photo of Princess Diana

In the first episode one of the babies is seen babbling at a picture of Princess Diana on the wall.

One of Harry and Meghan's children looking at a photo of Princess Diana. Netflix

“Hey, Grandma,” Meghan says with the baby in her arms. "That's your Grandma Diana."

"I accept that they'll be people around the world who fundamentally disagree with what I've done and how I've done it, but I knew that I had to do everything I could to protect my family," Harry says in the documentary. "Especially after what happened to my mom."

Meghan smiling with her baby

Meghan holding one of her babies. Netflix

At one point in the docuseries, Meghan is seen smiling wide near a crib while holding one of the babies, who is holding her head in their hands.

Harry observing animals with Archie

The first three episodes of the series, which were produced by three companies including the couple’s Archewell Productions, dropped Dec. 8, and in episode two, Harry and his 3-year-old son are standing on a balcony overlooking a pool close to hummingbirds, which for Harry, an avid bird watcher, was an incredible moment.

Prince Harry with Archie looking at hummingbirds. Netflix

"We won't get a chance to be this close to hummingbirds ever again," Harry tells his son.

"Why?" Archie responds.

"Just watch," Harry tells him. "Because they're scared of humans. Look at them! Archie!"

"I got a dirty foot mamma because I was with you," Archie turns around and tells Harry and Meghan.

Archie observing animals. Netflix

Harry reading to Lilibet

From there, the camera goes to a scene of Harry on a white couch with Lilibet on his lap. He is reading her a book.

"What's that?" Harry says to Lilibet. "That is a centipede."

Prince Harry with Lilibet on his lap. Netflix

Archie on Harry's shoulders

During the episode, the prince shares that when his kids grow up and turn to him and say, "What did you do in this moment?" that he wants to be able to give them an answer.

“My son, my daughter, my children are mixed race and I’m really proud of that,” Harry says.

He also shares that what's most important for him and Meghan is making sure they don't repeat the same mistakes their parents made.

“I think it’s such a responsibility as human beings that if you bring a small person into this world, that you should be doing anything you can to make the world a better place for them,” Harry adds.

For Meghan, whose parents were divorced, that means being able to provide her kids with a stable home. During the episode, she shares a poem she wrote about her life when she was 12.

To this day, she remembers the poem. Meghan then goes on to recite the poem which touches upon growing up in two households.

"There's so much I think from anyone's childhood that you bring with you into the present," Meghan says while a picture of Archie on Harry's shoulders is onscreen.

Archie on Prince Harry's shoulders. Netflix

Family is everything for Meghan. In a recent episode of Meghan's podcast, Archetypes, she says that she cooks breakfast for her family every morning.

“I make breakfast for all three of them. It’s very important to me. I love doing it,” she says on the episode. “To me, it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning.”

