"Harry and Meghan," a six-part Netflix series, shows an intimate view of the Sussexes' courtship and life together now. The couple goes into their meet-cute — which began on Instagram — but skips over a question often heard on first dates: What's your sign?

Well, to answer that question, Prince Harry is a Virgo and the former Meghan Markle is a Leo — and astrology may shed light into their relationship. Factor their children's birth charts into mix, and we can get a sense about how they work as a family (astrologically speaking, at least).

More about Prince Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet's birth charts

Prince Harry was born Sept. 15, 1984 at 4:20 pm in London, England. With a Virgo sun, Taurus Moon, and Capricorn ascendent, his Big Three are all earth signs. Harry’s Taurus Moon loves to cut loose and have a good time, but his Virgo Sun is book smart and Capricorn rising is hardworking. Put it all together, and he’s a pragmatic and loyal person who doesn’t mince words.

Meghan Markle was born Aug. 4, 1981 at 4:46 am in Canoga Park, Calif. With a Leo Sun, Libra Moon and Cancer ascendent, Meghan is relationship-oriented. Her Leo sun and Cancer rising make Meghan a fierce protector and nurturer. She can be emotional, sentimental and tender due to her Cancer ascendent, often guided by her intuition — but her airy Libra Moon adds intellect and reason to her overall vibe.

Archie, their oldest child, was born May 6, 2019 at 5:26 a.m. in London, England. With a Taurus Sun and ascendent, plus a Gemini Moon, Archie might end up being the most stubborn member of his family. The Taurus Sun’s presence on the ascendent indicates a strong personality that won’t easily be wavered. This is tempered by his Gemini Moon, which denotes someone who is extremely witty and able to see different sides of a situation.

Lilibet was born June 4, 2021 at 11:40 am in Santa Barbara, Calif. With a Gemini sun, Aries Moon and Leo ascendent, Lilibet is likely to grow up into a force to be reckoned with (if she isn't one already). Her Gemini Sun allows her to be an intellectual equal to her parents and brother. Her sparky Aries Moon makes Lilibet fiery at heart. She’s passionate and a fighter — like her mom due to the Aries Moon and Leo ascendant — which means that she’ll support causes that speak to her heart and give her all to make sure their efforts are noticed.

How are their birth charts in communication as a family?

Based on their individual birth charts, all four members of the family are prone to philosophical conversations and humanitarianism.

Their charts are also connected in meaningful ways, beyond Sun signs. Meghan and Harry have opposing rising signs (Cancer and Capricorn, respectively), making them the other’s ideal mate, each able to balance the other.

Harry and Archie share a Moon and Sun alliance in Taurus, strengthening their emotional bond — the same connection that siblings Archie’s Gemini Moon shares with Lilibet’s Gemini Sun. These lunar and solar ties mean that each will be able to communicate intuitively and understand what the other is thinking.

Archie and Lilibet will be two peas in a pod — but since she has a fiery and combative Aries moon, Lilibet will be Archie’s biggest defender and advocate.

Meghan’s Leo Sun corresponds to Lilibet’s Leo ascendent, making Lilibet most like her mom out of everyone in her family. The two will find ease in each other’s company and see a bit of themselves in the other.

In the documentary, Harry says Meghan reminds him of his late mother, Diana. Both have extremely different birth charts, but the one similarly is that Meghan’s Cancer ascendant aligns with Diana’s Cancer Sun. Harry may be picking up on their Cancerian instincts, manifested through trying to help people in need.

Synastry that doesn’t solely focus on Sun sign connections can show how people (and families) are bound together. Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet are living proof.