The Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" purports to show the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's love story and their life in California, having moved to North America after leaving palace life behind in 2020.

In a new trailer for the batch of episodes dropping on Dec. 15, the couple shares a picture of their family featuring their son, Archie and their daughter Lilibet.

This is the latest in a series of rare footage and photos from Harry and Meghan's life released thanks to the docuseries, like never-before-seen wedding pics and other snapshots of Achie and Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan with Lilibet and Archie. Netflix via YouTube

The picture, captured in black and white, shows Lilibet on Harry's shoulders while Archie is in Meghan's arms. Meghan is looking up at Lilibet, smiling.

In the first three episodes of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, their children make a few appearances.

Footage throughout these episodes shows the couple sharing memorable moments with their children, from celebrating Archie's first birthday to observing hummingbirds together.

Archie and Lilibet appear a few times in the new trailer for the next batch of episodes. In one scene, Archie is on Harry’s shoulders flying a kite. Another scene shows Archie running around a corn maze. When he finds Meghan, he gives her a big hug.

A still from the "Harry & Meghan" docuseries. Natflix

“In order for us to be able to move to the next chapter, you’ve got to finish the first chapter,” Harry says in the new trailer.

“It gave us a chance to create that home we had always wanted,” Meghan adds.

A still from the "Harry & Meghan" docuseries.

Near the end of the trailer Lilibet is seen holding an adult's hands as she learns to walk.

"I've always felt as though this was a fight worth fighting for," Harry says in the trailer.

Harry, Meghan and one of their children. Netflix via YouTube

The couple’s Archewell Productions was one of three production companies involved in the two-part project.