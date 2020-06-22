Gwen Stefani thanks Blake Shelton for helping raise sons in Father's Day tribute

Sunday was devoted to dads everywhere, but Gwen Stefani took a moment over the weekend to remind everyone that Father’s Day is for all father figures.

For instance, her partner of the past five years, Blake Shelton, doesn’t have any children of his own, but she gave him a social media shoutout all the same for the important role he plays in the lives of her three sons.

“happy father’s day @blakeshelton thank u for helping me raise these boys!!” the 50-year-old singer wrote alongside a set of eight pics she shared on Instagram.

(Be sure to swipe or click through to see all the sweet family photos.)

In the shots, Shelton can be seen smiling, laughing, hugging and even wearing matching camo with Stefani’s sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6.

Stefani closed the post with the hashtag “#weloveyou,” as well as her and her sons’ initials all separated by heart emoji.

Since Shelton and Stefani got together in 2015, he’s played a big part in the lives of her and her boys — and he couldn’t be happier about that.

In fact, during a 2018 visit to TODAY, the country crooner spoke about having a hand in raising the sons Stefani shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale and said he “never saw that coming, but it’s so fun.”

"At this point in my life, I'd kind of put that (aside), like, 'I guess that's not meant to be,'" he said of raising any children. “And then all of the sudden it happens, one way or another."

Stefani’s latest tribute to Shelton came just days after she took to Instagram with another message raving about him.

“happy birthday @blakeshelton thank u for being my best friend,” she wrote on June 18, as she celebrated her fellow “Voice” coach turning 44.