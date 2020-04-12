Gavin Rossdale reveals how he's co-parenting with Gwen Stefani during quarantine

Gavin Rossdale opened up about how he's handling his custody agreement with ex-wife Gwen Stefani during the coronavirus quarantine.

The former couple share sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6. Rossdale and Stefani married in 2002 and announced their split in 2015.

"It's a tricky one for all divorced parents," he told SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk.

Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale and their children Zuma and Kingston attend the premiere of Disney Pixar's "Monsters University" at the El Capitan Theatre on June 17, 2013 in Hollywood, California. David Livingston / Getty Images Contributor

Rossdale, 54, said he spent the first two weeks of quarantine with his sons. They're now in Oklahoma with Stefani and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, on his “10,000-acre ranch," he added.

Because of the contagious nature of the coronavirus, Rossdale explained that quarantine also presents a "real big dilemma" for people trying to co-parent.

“I know who’s around me — no one is,” Rossdale said. “And I know who’s bringing me the coronavirus — no one is. But you send your kids out to someone else, and they come back to you and now you’re prone to whoever they’re with."

Under normal circumstances, Rossdale would see his sons every five days, he shared, adding that he hasn't seen them in nearly two weeks.

While Rossdale said he misses Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, he's been using technology to stay connected with them.

“We do a lot of FaceTime,” he said. "I find myself in my kids’ pockets a lot."

The singer doesn't often share photos of his kids, but for his 54th birthday, Rossdale posted a picture of himself with all of them, including his 31-year-old daughter, Daisy Lowe, from a previous relationship.

"I am in heaven," he captioned the snapshot. "Grateful for these 4 miracles."