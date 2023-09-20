Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Gwen Stefani might be renowned for her singing abilities but she evidently has one hidden talent: predicting the future.

In an interview with TODAY.com, Stefani revealed that the "Hollaback Girl" singer envisioned John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen's latest two children before they were born. (Legend is Stefani's co-star on "The Voice.")

Teigen gave birth to daughter Esti on Jan. 13, 2023, and then the family welcomed baby Wren via surrogate on June 19, 2023.

But back in December 2022, Legend and former "Voice" coach Camila Cabello hung out with Stefani and husband Blake Shelton at their home in Los Angeles. The evening before they all got together, Stefani said, Teigen had bailed out of their gathering and that night, Stefani had a dream.

When Legend arrived at her house the next day, Stefani shared what she envisioned.

"She was like, 'You know, I just had a dream about seeing Chrissy holding two babies that were kind of like the same age but they were like not exactly twins?'" Legend said. "I hadn’t told anyone we were having a baby with a surrogate in June. And Gwen had a dream for seeing this whole thing happen!"

He added that Stefani told him she was "so weirded out" that Teigen was holding two babies in the dream.

"She was like, 'You had two babies that kind of look like they were twins, but they were like different sizes and just a little not the same?'" he recalled her telling him. "And it really came true."

Legend and Teigen are also parents to Luna, 7, and Miles, 5.

Stefani added that Legend had been absolutely floored by her prediction.

"He just looked at me like, 'Are you serious, right now?'" she laughed. She joked to TODAY.com that it could be a side hustle, as fellow coach Niall Horan asked if she could predict if his upcoming flight was going to be delayed.

Horan, Legend and Stefani are joined by country superstar Reba McEntire for Season 24 of "The Voice," which returns to NBC on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.