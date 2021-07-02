Dylan Dreyer wants to know if son Oliver looks more like her or Brian

It’s not unusual for a kid to totally take after one parent. However, it’s not quite as common for the parents to be uncertain about which one of them has the mini-me.

That’s the quandary for TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer. She’s certain her 18-month-old son, Oliver, is the spitting image of either her or her husband, Brian Fichera. Now she’s enlisting help to figure out which one.

On Friday morning, the meteorologist and more took to Instagram and shared a side-by-side trio of photos — one of her and Brian at a similar age and one of Oliver right in the middle. All three of them share matching blond locks and sly grins in the pics.

“Everyone says Oliver is my mini-me, but I’m not quite sure,” Dylan wrote in the caption. “I see a lot of (Brian) in this little dude! What do you think?”

The comments that followed the post seemed split, so we’re bringing the question here. Take our poll below, and make your pick.

And while the only options to choose from in the poll are Mom and Dad, we can’t help but notice that big brother Calvin, 4, could claim mini-me bragging rights when it comes to Oliver, too.

Then again, there will soon be another potential look-alike in the running.

In May, Dylan revealed that she and Brian are expecting baby No. 3 this November.

She also announced that they're having another boy. They've even picked out a name, but we don't know what it is. That's where Dylan draws the line with the reveals.

