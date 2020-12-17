Dylan Dreyer shares sweet message to her son Calvin on his 4th birthday

Happy birthday, Calvin!

TODAY meteorologist and co-host Dylan Dreyer celebrated her older son turning 4 on Thursday with a series of photos on Instagram of him growing up and a sweet message to the boy who has become her enthusiastic cooking buddy in the past year.

"Happy 4th birthday to my sweet, silly, kind, funny, loving, smart, handsome little man!!" she wrote. "I love you Calvin!! #gocalgo #birthdayswithcal #imsoluckytoknowyou."

The pandemic meant Calvin wouldn't be able to celebrate his big day with his good friend, Hoda Kotb's daughter Haley, who he had some fun with at Haley's third birthday party in February. At least Calvin did get to see Santa Claus virtually before his birthday and just in time for Christmas.

This is Calvin's first birthday as a big brother, as Dylan and her husband, Brian Fichera, welcomed their second child, Oliver, in January. Fichera celebrated a birthday of his own this month, turning 34 as Dylan filmed him having a wrestling match with the boys.

Earlier this year, Calvin enjoyed extra time at home with his mom while she was on maternity leave and did his best to take it in stride when she had to return to work in July.

Dylan and Calvin always make time for "Cooking with Cal," which has become a staple in their family during the coronavirus pandemic as Dylan whips up delicious meals with the help of her trusty assistant.