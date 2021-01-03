Dylan Dreyer’s son, Oliver, reached a new milestone today: his first birthday! The TODAY meteorologist and co-host shared an adorable post on Instagram to celebrate the occasion, posting a video compilation of one-second clips of Ollie throughout the year.

“I know one person who had a great 2020!!” she wrote in the caption. “A year of milestones sure flies by way too quickly! #hbd #ollieisone!”

Dylan and her husband, Brian Fichera, welcomed the newest addition to the Dreyer crew on Jan. 2, 2020, bringing him home from the hospital a few days later to join their four-year-old son, Calvin.

Earlier on Saturday, mom also shared a pair of images to commemorate her baby boy's big birthday.

"This exact time last year God brought this beautiful child into our lives," she wrote in the caption. "You exude such pure joy and happiness every day, Oliver. Happy 1st Birthday!! #hbd #oviler #budlight"

Dylan and Brian have been chronicling Ollie’s milestone moments throughout the year, including the first time he rolled over before he turned one month old, his first word in June (spoiler alert: it was “dada”), and the first video of him crawling at nine months.

Most recently, Ollie was baptized last month, a few weeks shy of his first birthday. Dylan and Brian had a scaled-back ceremony for their son after postponing for months due to the pandemic.

The TODAY co-host, 39, shared a series of snaps of the family at the ceremony from the day on Instagram, writing in the caption, “We delayed Oliver’s baptism as long as we could thinking things would go back to normal... they didn’t.”

“It was still such a special day for our little guy but I missed all my family that couldn’t be there,” she added.

Ollie isn't the only one in the Dreyer household who got to celebrate a birthday recently! Cal, a frequen star on the morning segment "Cooking with Cal," turned four on Dec. 17, 2020. Dylan marked the occasion with a sweet message, accompanied by plenty of cute pics of Cal throughout the years.

"Happy 4th birthday to my sweet, silly, kind, funny, loving, smart, handsome little man!!" she wrote. "I love you Calvin!! #gocalgo #birthdayswithcal#imsoluckytoknowyou."