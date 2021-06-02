Dylan Dreyer reveals she has selected a name for baby No. 3

Dylan Dreyer has picked out a name for the baby boy she is expecting later this year.

We're just going to have to wait to hear it.

The meteorologist and co-host shared on the 3rd hour of TODAY Wednesday that she and husband Brian Fichera have already tackled the task of coming up with a name for their third child, but she didn't share it.

When Craig Melvin asked Dylan, "Have we got the name yet?"

"In my head," she replied. "I'm not telling. Yes, we have a name. But no one knows."

That's not entirely true. Apparently her oldest son and cooking buddy, Calvin, 4, has the scoop.

"Brian knows because we talk about it every day," Dylan continued. "Calvin knows and he's very good at keeping secrets."

"Auntie Sheinelle is calling Calvin," Sheinelle Jones said.

Dylan didn't give any hints at all, but she did give a small clue last month when reacting to some of the names suggested by TODAY fans in a survey. The front-runner was Maxwell, with 35% of the vote, with Noah in second and Brodie in third.

"It’s interesting because there are some names on this list that we’ve tossed around,” Dylan revealed.

She also didn't give away whether the name she and her husband decided on is the same one she hinted at last month.

“We have one in our head that we like right now,” Dylan said in early May. “We like to see if it simmers for a week or two and then we’re like, ‘We’re over it.’”

The baby boy is due in November and will join his older brothers, Calvin and 1-year-old Oliver.

