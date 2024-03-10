Congrats to a new future mama, Vanessa Hudgens!

Walking the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars March 10, the 35-year-old actor shows off her baby bump, announcing her pregnancy for the first time.

Hudgens, who is hosting ABC's official Oscars red carpet pre-show, was smiles. She donned a floor-length black turtleneck dress with silver jewelry. With her hair pulled back into a high ponytail, Hudgens posed with her hands over her abdomen.

Vanessa Hudgens walks the Oscars red carpet, showing off her baby bump! Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Prior to the carpet, the "Bad Boys For Life" actor hadn't publicly announced her pregnancy.

In December 2023, Hudgens married baseball player Cole Tucker in in Tulum, Mexico, per Vogue Magazine. She told the publication that the ceremony took place at Azulik City of Arts, an art installation “surrounded by nature, greenery, and foliage.”

The couple initially met on a Zoom meditation led by monk-turned-lifestyle-podcaster Jay Shetty, Hudgens told Entertainment Tonight in April 2021. They were first spotted together in late 2020.

In an interview with TODAY.com, Hudgens shared she thinks she "manifested" Tucker.

The qualities on list? “Someone who can celebrate themselves so that they can celebrate me. Someone who has an innately positive outlook on life, because I do. Someone who works to live, not lives to work. Someone goofy,” she said.

Hudgens and Tucker announced their engagement in February 2023 on Instagram, writing, “YES. We couldn’t be happier.”

Since the December wedding, Hudgens has shared several pictures of the two, including the happy couple golfing on Christmas and another shot for Valentines Day in February.

“I am yours and you are mine. Forever my valentine,” she wrote on Instagram.