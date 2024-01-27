Travis Kelce’s dad recalls meeting Taylor Swift for the first time — and not knowing her name

Taylor Swift arguably may be the biggest pop star in the world, but her boyfriend's dad couldn't quite place her when they met for the first time.

Ed Kelce jokingly said he felt “like a real idiot” when not being able to recall Swift’s name during their interaction at his NFL star son Travis Kelce's home. During a conversation on Audacy‘s “92.3 The Fan in Cleveland,” Ed Kelce spoke about how before a Kansas City Chiefs game in Kansas City, Missouri, many of the tight end’s friends gather at his home.

“When Travis has a lot of friends coming into town to go to the game, everyone meets at his house, although he’s not there,” Ed Kelce said, adding that at that time his son's already at the game preparing. “They have a shuttle that comes and picks everybody up and takes them to the game.”

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift watch during the second quarter between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Ed Kelce added that “at any given home game, you can end up with 20 people in there.” For a dad like him, he said that from his perspective, he’s probably met some of them “but cannot for the life of me picture, remember who they are.”

And then comes in Swift, he recalled.

“And Taylor comes in, walks in with a security guard and I look at her... and I had my girlfriend with me and I mention to Maureen, ‘Oh, my god, I know this kid but I don’t know what her name is.’ Geez, you know, like a real idiot,” Ed Kelce said.

His girlfriend then told him, “‘You don’t know her? This is Taylor Swift, you idiot.’”

Ed Kelce didn't specify before which game this incident happened. However, he and Swift have been photographed multiple times together while in a suite at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, including an Oct. 12 and Dec. 25, 2023 game.

Taylor Swift watches the Kansas City Chiefs play the Las Vegas Raiders in a suite with Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri. Emily Curiel / Kansas City Star via Getty Images

The hosts, Andy Baskin and Jeff Phelps, poked fun at Ed Kelce saying, “That would make you a father.”

Meanwhile, someone who seemingly appears to be up-to-date on Swift is Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce. Since Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship was confirmed and made public, the two ladies have been seen sitting together at multiple games.

During an October appearance on TODAY, Donna Kelce briefly touched on her son's personal life.

“It’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it,” she said. “It’s just one of those things where you know, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.”

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce look on before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. David Eulitt / Getty Images

Donna Kelce, who is also mother to NFL Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, recently told TODAY.com about how sports and Swift fans have embraced her.

“Everybody that’s come up to me has been very gracious, very supportive, and they tell me that they love my boys,” she says. “What mom doesn’t want to hear that?”

When she's in attendance, especially if she's sitting near Swift, all eyes and cameras appear to be on them — something she finds quite comical.

“It’s kind of funny that they’re following an old lady,” she joked. “But it’s obviously because of my boys and who they know, so I totally understand the glamour about it, but I’m just a regular mom like everybody else.”