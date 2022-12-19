As families all over the world deck the halls and gather together to celebrate the season, the TODAY family is giving viewers a peek at a holiday scrapbook filled with their own treasured traditions and festive memories.

For instance, for Savannah Guthrie, the holidays are all about getting cozy and comfortable with her loved ones by her side.

The photo marked the beginning of a fun family tradition for Savannah Guthrie. TODAY

"One of the greatest things about becoming a mom is that I get to create my own new holiday traditions," she said as she introduced an adorable pic of her with husband Mike Feldman and their kids, Vale and Charley. "I chose this photo because this is one of the new traditions that we’ve created, which is matching holiday pajamas."

The photo is a throwback to 2016, and it's particularly special because it not only marked the first time her family wore matching pajamas, it also marked Charley's very first Christmas.

Pajamas are as much a part of the holiday as the tree for Savannah and her loved ones. TODAY

"He was only 2 weeks old," Savannah explained. "I like it because that’s our family — our family is complete. ... Every year we’ve kept up with that tradition, and I love seeing how the kids have grown. We haven’t grown, but they have."

And her family isn't the only one to adopt the holiday PJ tradition, as Craig Melvin's favorite festive photo revealed.

TODAY

"I picked this one because it was from last year, and every year the kids get a little older," he said of the pic that shows his smiling family — including wife Lindsay Czarniak and their children, Delano and Sybil. "My wife started this tradition of buying matching pajamas and taking a family picture right before we open their gifts in the morning. It has become a hallmark of Christmas morning — matching pajamas and Daddy doing the selfie from the floor by the Christmas tree."

Speaking of Christmas trees, an iconic one is featured in the photo treasured by Hoda Kotb.

Hoda Kotb with daughters Haley and Hope. TODAY

"My favorite holiday photo is my tiny little children looking at the big, beautiful Rockefeller Center Christmas tree," she shared. "I think it reminds me that the world is full of wonder. The things you walk by every single day and sometimes don’t even notice, when you look at them through your kids’ eyes, you say, ‘Oh, my gosh!’"

Hoda shared a bonus photo of the girls with Santa Claus. TODAY

That moment with daughters Hope and Haley in front of the towering tree is the perfect example of that.

"There’s something (about it) that gives me chills," Hoda added. "Watching them look up at that tree, to them it looks like it goes all the way to the moon."

For Carson Daly, the photo that embodies that childlike sense of awe is from his own childhood.

Carson Daly couldn't hide his excitement about this '80s gift. TODAY

"My favorite holiday photo is one of me, I think I’m about 13 years old, around 1986," Carson recalled. "My sister is sitting next to me on the couch, and I have opened up a moose slipper and inside the moose slipper is a non-alcoholic beer."

And teen Carson couldn't look happier to get that beverage.

"It just takes me right back to those moments on Christmas morning," he said. "I used to be so excited."

After sharing all the photos from back home, the anchors posed for a new holiday photo and had it printed on a card to share with a beloved member of the TODAY family who couldn't join in on the fun this year.

Happy holidays, Al! TODAY

“This card, by the way, is going to the one, the only, the one who’s not in these pictures but should be in the center, Al Roker," Hoda said. “We've got our card. We’re going to stick it in there, and we're going to put it in the mail for Al, because he’s the one that holds us together."