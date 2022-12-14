Hoda Kotb releases sweet 2022 holiday card with her daughters

Hoda Kotb is ringing in the holidays with a festive family card starring her daughters, Haley and Hope.

On Dec. 14, Hoda gave TODAY with Hoda & Jenna viewers a peek at the holiday photo she's sending to loved ones this year. The sweet pic finds Hoda grinning alongside Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, as the trio poses in front of the gigantic Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center in NYC.

Hoda and her daughters, Hope Catherine and Haley Joy (right), are all smiles in their holiday card. Courtesy Hoda Kotb

"Happy holidays" the card reads, which is signed "The Kotb Family."

Earlier this month, Hoda opened up about how spending Christmas with her little girls makes her "believe in miracles."

“I don’t think there’s anything better, sorry, than when your kids are looking out the window looking for Santa,” Hoda said during the new streaming special, “Holidays in My House,” on TODAY All Day.

“‘Was that him? Was that a shooting star? Was that Santa? I saw a red dot, is that Rudolph?’ All those cool, magical things — they remind you of just the wonder of being a kid.

“You’ve got to believe in miracles ,” she added. “I think this holiday season reminds us of that.”

Hoda adopted Haley in 2017, and Hope joined the family in 2019.

Watching her daughters become enchanted by holiday magic has taught the busy host to slow down and savor time with her family.

“Sometimes we sprint past life. You go so fast that you kind of miss it,” said Hoda. “This is a time for everyone to hit pause, everyone to gather; everyone to be together and everyone just to sort of, you know, just marvel at how lucky we are to have these incredible people in our lives.”

Haley and Hope have also inspired Hoda to fall in love with Christmas all over again, now as a mother.

“I really look forward to Christmas Eve, because that’s when the anticipation is like fever pitch,” Hoda explained. “All of that beautiful wonder is happening, so Christmas Eve is when my heart pounds.”

And on Christmas morning, Hoda is just as excited to receive special gifs from her little ones as they are from Santa.

“I have so many of their notes and cards that I have collected over the holidays that I don’t have room for them,” she noted, adding that she no longer cares to find a “cool purse” or other material items under the Christmas tree.

“I don’t even care about that stuff anymore. I don’t think I ever really did,” said Hoda. “I feel like my life is snapped into focus — like I finally get it. The best things are things that your kids have made with their own two hands and have handed to you. It’s like they’re giving you their heart on a piece of paper.”