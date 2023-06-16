Why Sarah Jessica Parker’s son feels ‘a little weird’ watching ‘And Just Like That...’

Sarah Jessica Parker’s son, James Wilkie Broderick, is skipping out on watching his mom’s show “And Just Like That...” — but he has a good reason.

The 20-year-old college student shared with “Entertainment Tonight” that he attempted to watch the “Sex and the City” revival and felt “a little weird.”

“I tried to watch the new one and I liked it but then I felt weird, because I haven’t watched the original,” Broderick told the outlet while at the 2023 Father of the Year Awards in New York City on June 15. “It felt a little weird to be watching the newer one having not watched it, even if it’s accessible.”

He added, “I guess it’s kind of obvious why maybe I hadn’t watched the original show as a kid.”

Broderick, who was with his father actor Matthew Broderick, wasn’t even born when “Sex and the City” premiered in 1998. The show ended before he turned 2-year-old in 2004. Then there were the two films released in 2008 and 2010.

“But now I don’t really have an excuse,” the actors’ son said. “People ask like, ‘Oh, is that awkward for you? There’s like a lot of (risqué) scenes.’ That’s not that big of a deal for me. I think I just was a little too young before.”

The mother-son duo at the "And Just Like That" premiere at Museum of Modern Art on Dec. 8, 2021 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

James Wilkie Broderick, however, has supported his mom and her show. He was at her side at the “And Just Like That...” Season One premiere back in December 2021.

The second season, which will include a guest appearance by Kim Cattrall reprising her role as Samantha Jones, will premiere June 22.

As for Matthew Broderick, he told “ET” that he “watches every minute of it.”

The 20-year-old, meanwhile, shared if he would be following in his actor parents’ footsteps, saying he “very recently” tried acting.

“I tried it out and really liked it, so that’ll be great. But I like a lot of things that could work out. So I’m not, like, super worried about it,” he said, adding that he recently got a job at a clothing store. “I’m still in college... Right now I have time to try things out, but when I get back to school, I won’t have a lot of time to do other stuff, ‘cause it’s hard.”

The family at the opening night of the new musical "Some Like It Hot!" on Broadway on Dec. 11, 2022 in New York City. Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Parker and Matthew Broderick are also parents to soon-to-be-14-year-old twins, Tabitha and Marion. The last time the entire family made a rare public appearance together was in December when they stepped out to see “Some Like It Hot” for its Broadway premiere.

Just last month, Parker and Matthew Broderick celebrated 26 years of wedded bliss. To commemorate the occasion, Parker posted a photo of a champagne cork, writing, in part, “That sure was a nice celebration and a real nice bottle of champagne.”

“And a gorgeous walk home. Oh the miles we have strolled together,” adding. “I love you.”