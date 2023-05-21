Sarah Jessica Parker reflects on 26 years of marriage with Matthew Broderick in sweet anniversary post

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are celebrating 26 years of marriage.

In a sweet Instagram post dedicated to Broderick May 20, Parker reflected on how they marked the occasion and the years they've spent together.

"Happy 26th anniversary my husband," she captioned a photo of champagne cork. "That sure was a nice celebration and a real nice bottle of champagne. And a gorgeous walk home. Oh the miles we have strolled together. I love you."

Happy anniversary! Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas/WireImage

She then signed off, "XOX, your SJ."

Parker's friends expressed their congratulations to the couple in the comments of the post.

Her New York City walking buddy, Andy Cohen, commented four red heart emojis.

"Happy Anniversary to both of you!!" Parker's "Sex and the City" co-star Mario Cantone wrote.

One fan referenced Parker's "Sex and the City" spinoff, which returns for Season Two June 22, in their well wishes.

"And just like that… 26 years went by," they commented.

Parker and Broderick share three children, James Wilkie, 20, and twin 13-year-old girls, Tabitha and Marion. While they often keep their family life private, the family of five did step out in New York City together to attend the premiere of "Some Like It Hot" on Broadway in December.

The couple, who usually keeps their marriage out of the public eye, took the stage together last year to play a married couple together in the Broadway play "Plaza Suite." Broderick said that playing a role that invited the media to ask questions about their relationship was "a very scary thing."

“I’ve always said one of the reasons we’ve had success is because we don’t talk about our marriage,” Parker told The Hollywood Reporter in the rare joint interview. “I’m not flattering myself that anyone’s discussing my marriage, but we’re certainly not going to add to it by saying, ‘Well, this is why it works.’ Next thing you know, there’ll be a very public divorce. So we just try to respect each other.”

While the pair have been married since 1997, Parker said that before "Plaza Suite," she and her husband had "never spent this much time together, ever."

“Even when we were just dating," she told the outlet. "But it’s a very different kind of time. It’s not like we’re spending more time together talking. We’re spending time together working in an alternate universe. We’re not ourselves."