Sarah Jessica Parker shares rare photo of son James as he starts college

Sarah Jessica Parker said her house feels "different" as her son James Wilkie Broderick starts his first year of college.

The "Sex and the City" star shared a rare photo of her son, who she shares with husband Matthew Broderick, getting ready for his first day of higher education.

The post is full of symbolism about the special milestone. In it, James is walking away from the camera and toward an open door on what appears to be his college campus.

She also shared photos of twin daughters Marion and Tabitha with their backpacks on and walking to their first day of a new school year in New York City.

"In the span of 7 days. One crosses the threshold into his freshman year of college. The other 2 into 7th grade," Parker wrote. "The house is different. We are different. They need us more. And far less."

Parker added that she knows it is a feeling many parents can relate to.

"Gutted at the time passed. Passing," she wrote. "Exhilarated by the possibilities that await them."

It was just May, when she shared a photo of James in his cap and gown at his high school graduation. Parker typically shares photos of her children but often taken from behind to protect their privacy.

In June, she shared photos of twin daughters Marion and Tabitha walking to school in New York City, commiserating their completion of sixth grade. Parker also gave thanks to the teachers for their "kindness" and "good humor."

While the Parker-Broderick household is getting used to a back to school routine, it looks like they made plenty of fun memories over the summer.

In June, Parker was pictured taking Tabitha to the New York City shoe store she owns, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, for a mother-daughter day at work.

