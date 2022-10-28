Sarah Jessica Parker is now the mother of a 20-year-old.

The “And Just Like That” star wished son James Wilkie Broderick a happy birthday Oct. 28 on Instagram, along with a trio of throwback photos of him as a little boy.

“Oct 28th, 2022,” she began. “‘It was 20 years ago today…’ The plates shifted. All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors. Today the kaleidoscope spins with all the memories.

“In all the glorious shapes, changes and perspectives you have brought to our lives. Happy birthday my son. I love you so. Xxx, Mama.”

Parker shares James with husband Matthew Broderick. They’re also parents to twins Tabitha and Marion, 13. While they tend to keep their kids out of their spotlight, this isn’t the first time Parker has peeled back the curtain to give fans a glimpse of their oldest child.

Last year, she also wished him a happy birthday on Instagram, and James appeared on the red carpet with his parents during the 2021 premiere of “And Just Like That.”

In 2021, Parker reflected on when James graduated high school and again when he left for college, with a picture taken from behind.

“In the span of 7 days. One crosses the threshold into his freshman year of college. The other 2 into 7th grade,” Parker wrote.

“The house is different. We are different. They need us more. And far less. So many know. Gutted at the time passed. Passing. Exhilarated by the possibilities that await them. The love. The love. The love. X, SJ.”