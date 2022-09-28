Sarah Jessica Parker's 13-year-old twins make rare public appearance at 'Hocus Pocus 2' premiere

It was a rare family night for Sarah Jessica Parker.

The actor was accompanied by her husband, Matthew Broderick, and their 13-year-old twins, Tabitha and Marion, as they celebrated the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere on Sept. 27.

The event was held at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

Matthew Broderick, Marion, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha attend Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Sept. 27, 2022 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Parker was stylishly dressed in Armani Privé pink trousers and a floral top with sequins from the same designer. Marion wore a shimmery dress while Tabitha opted for a black dress. Broderick looked sophisticated in a gray-brown suit.

During the red carpet portion of the night, Parker and her daughters also posed for the camera together.

Parker, who also shares 19-year-old son James with Broderick, rarely post photos or is seen accompanied by her children to events.

The actor with her 13-year-old daughters at the "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere on Sept. 27 in New York. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

In June, their son accompanied his parents to a NYC event. He also attended the "And Just Like That" premiere with his parents in December 2021.

The last time the former "Sex and the City" star took her daughters to a red carpet was when they attended the New York City Ballet 2018 Spring Gala at Lincoln Center on May 3, 2018. At the time, Tabitha and Marion were 8 years old.

The family attend New York City Ballet 2018 Spring Gala at Lincoln Center on May 3, 2018 in New York City. Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

Tuesday night's event was special for Parker as she reprised her role as Sarah Sanderson, 29 years after the original “Hocus Pocus” was released. Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy, as well as Doug Jones, also returned for the sequel.

The new film’s first trailer was released in June, and showed the Sanderson sisters — Winifred (Midler), Sarah (Parker) and Mary (Najimy) — being reawakened after the black flame candle is lit by three young girls. As the witches become acquainted with modern-day life, the girls must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.

“I’ve only seen the first movie once in my life,” Parker revealed in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, adding that rewatching the film helped her get into character after finishing her work on “And Just Like That.”

“I wasn’t supposed to start shooting (the day after re-watching the movie), but there was a big weather issue so we changed the schedule, and I was on camera the next day,” said Parker. “Of course, you’re not alone; you’re working with two other gifted comedians who are also recalling, remembering, and figuring out: Who are we? What do we do? How do we work together? That came back strangely quick.”

“Hocus Pocus 2” will be available to stream on Disney+ on Sept. 30.