Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s son shares rare photos of the family together

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick don't share many photos of their family, but their son, James Wilkie Broderick occasionally gives us a sneak peek into their lives.

From the photos James recently posted on Instagram, it appears that the family is taking a trip. We don't know where they may be, but it seems to be an area with a large hedgehog population.

Watch out for hedgehogs! jwbr0derick via Instagram

James posted a picture of him and his father in a bucolic setting.

Deep thoughts by James Wilkie Broderick. jwbr0derick via Instagram

He also posted an image of Matthew and Sarah standing back-to-back as the sun sets. There doesn't appear to be a hedgehog in sight.

Broderick and Parker soak up the sunset. jwbr0derick via Instagram

Though Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have both been in the public eye since childhood, they tend to shield their children from the spotlight. Keep reading to learn more about the Parker-Broderick kids: James, Marion and Tabitha.

James Wilkie

The couple's oldest child, James, was born on October 28, 2002.

Though Parker doesn’t often discuss her children, she tends to create social media posts when James hits a milestone. She posted a sweet slideshow of Instagram images to mark his 20th birthday, writing, “All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors.”

Parker was similarly sentimental in her post for her son's 19th birthday, writing, "He doesn’t wake with us. He is in his life. Away. In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details. There is so much to tell."

It seems that James may be interested in being onscreen, just like his parents. He recently appeared in a short film titled "Dinner in the Evening." It was created by Brown Motion Pictures, the Ivy League's largest student-run production club.

Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell

The couple welcomed twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell via surrogate on June 22, 2009.

Parker has also shared a few brief family moments with Marion and Tabitha, often themed around birthdays and school days. Though the girls are in the same grade, they attend different schools.

The family doesn’t make a lot of public appearances together, but when they do, they are often at red carpet events.

In 2022, the family showed up at the openings of Broadway’s “Some Like it Hot” and “The Plaza Suite” (Parker and Broderick starred in the latter) and the twins attended the premiere of Parker’s movie, “Hocus Pocus 2.”