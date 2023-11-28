Though Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have both been in the public eye since childhood, they tend to shield their children from the spotlight.

In a rare family photo posted by their son James Wilkie Broderick, 21, you see all five members of the family cuddled together in bed.

Captioning the Instagram slideshow, "Cheers, California," James shared a selfie of his parents and his twin sisters, Marion and Tabitha, 14, looking cozy and content. (See the 8th photo in the carousel for the family portrait.)

Though Parker doesn't often discuss her children, she tends to create social media posts when James hits a milestone.

On October 28, 2022, Parker posted a sweet slideshow of Instagram images to mark his 20th birthday, writing, "All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors."

And back in 2017, Parker wrote, "If I could save time in a bottle..." to commemorate his graduation from eighth grade.

Parker has also shared a few brief family moments with Marion and Tabitha, similarly themed around birthdays and school days.

The family doesn't make a lot of public appearances together, but when they do, they are often at red carpet events.

In 2022, the family showed up at the openings of Broadway's "Some Like it Hot" and "The Plaza Suite" (Parker and Broderick starred in the latter) and the twins attended the premiere of Parker's movie, "Hocus Pocus 2."

The Parker/Broderick household recently expanded by one member.

In August of this year, Parker announced that she adopted Lotus, the cat featured in the second season of her HBO show, "And Just Like That." He joined two other cats, Rémy and Smila, that the family adopted in 2022.

Parker doesn't hesitate to lend a hand to other parents, as well. Bravo mogul Andy Cohen shared with TODAY.com last year that Parker and Kelly Ripa have both been generous with their veteran mom advice.

“Kelly and Sarah Jessica have been really great because I can text them at any time, and be like, ‘Ben is constipated,’” he revealed. “Then I know immediately what to run out and get.”

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker with kids Tabitha Hodge Broderick, James Wilkie Broderick, and Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick at the "Some Like It Hot!" opening night on Broadway on December 11, 2022 in NYC. Bruce Glikas / WireImage